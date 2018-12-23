Does Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited’s (HKG:2382) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2012 Yang Sun was appointed CEO of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (HKG:2382). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Yang Sun’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited has a market capitalization of HK$73b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥1.9m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥814k. We examined companies with market caps from CN¥28b to CN¥83b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was CN¥2.9m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Yang Sun is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has changed over time.

Is Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Growing?

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 55% a year, over the last three years Its revenue is up 30% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Has Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 274%, over three years, would leave most Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size. Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Yang Sun deserves a raise!

It’s not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

