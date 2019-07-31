Does Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Super Retail Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Super Retail Group had debt of AU$357.4m, up from AU$229.5m in one year. On the flip side, it has AU$63.4m in cash leading to net debt of about AU$294.0m.

ASX:SUL Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

A Look At Super Retail Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Super Retail Group had liabilities of AU$656.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$442.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$63.4m as well as receivables valued at AU$33.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by AU$1.00b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Super Retail Group is worth AU$1.85b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Super Retail Group has net debt of just 1.2 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 9.4 times, which is more than adequate. While Super Retail Group doesn't seem to have gained much on the EBIT line, at least earnings remain stable for now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Super Retail Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Super Retail Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 89% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.