Does Superhouse (NSE:SUPERHOUSE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Superhouse Limited (NSE:SUPERHOUSE) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Superhouse's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Superhouse had ₹1.90b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹2.21b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹811.9m, its net debt is less, at about ₹1.08b.

How Strong Is Superhouse's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Superhouse had liabilities of ₹3.30b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹581.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹811.9m and ₹1.74b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹1.33b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's ₹1.04b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Superhouse has a quite reasonable net debt to EBITDA multiple of 1.8, its interest cover seems weak, at 2.5. This does suggest the company is paying fairly high interest rates. In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. If Superhouse can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 20% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Superhouse will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Superhouse produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.