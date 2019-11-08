Does Superior Group of Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Superior Group of Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Superior Group of Companies's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 16.76. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $16.76 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Superior Group of Companies:

P/E of 16.76 = $15.32 ÷ $0.91 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Superior Group of Companies Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Superior Group of Companies has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the luxury industry average (18.0).

NasdaqGM:SGC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019

That indicates that the market expects Superior Group of Companies will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Superior Group of Companies saw earnings per share decrease by 4.9% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 3.4% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.9% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Superior Group of Companies's P/E?

Superior Group of Companies has net debt equal to 49% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Superior Group of Companies's P/E Ratio

Superior Group of Companies's P/E is 16.8 which is below average (18.3) in the US market. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.