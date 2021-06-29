What does the Surfside scene look like? Rescue workers forge ahead at collapsed condo

Bianca Padró Ocasio, Jay Weaver
·4 min read

Tuesday’s sunrise over Surfside marked the sixth day since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building, as rescuers forged ahead with their painstaking search for survivors amid a deepening gloom over the fate of 150 people who are still reported missing.

The official death toll stands at 11 and is expected to rise.

Family members of those unaccounted for remained hopeful. A couple of hundred people gathered Monday night on the beach to remember the victims of the building collapse, with both relatives and strangers joining in the silence and the pain.

“I have not lost any hope or faith,” said Martin Lagesfeld, whose 26-year-old sister Nicole lived in unit 804 of Champlain Towers South with her husband, Louis. “I know she’s still there, I know it,” Lagesfeld told WPLG-Local 10.

On Tuesday morning, cranes at the scene on Collins Avenue and 88th Street moved slowly but steadily to remove buckets of rubble. Apartments still standing next to the collapsed sections of the tower were numbered 2 through 11 in green spray paint to identify the levels.

One street away, on Harding Avenue, hydrangeas, roses, orchids and lilies hung from the tennis court fence at a memorial wall, which overflowed with photos of the missing, messages of love and small artifacts. The flowers created a pleasant scent and quick respite from the sound of generators and vans.

A few first responders took advantage of the quiet — and dry — morning to pay their respects at the makeshift memorial. Inside the tennis court, huge brown tents had been set up. The clothes of rescuers, including T-shirts, coats, jeans and underwear, had been lined up and hung up to dry.

Rescue crews continued digging a large trench through the rubble of the collapsed Surfside condo tower. They used heavy equipment to create the trench, which is described to be 125 feet long, 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep. It was created for two purposes:

One of the reasons is to let rescuers search for survivors in other parts of the pile with their dogs, cameras, sonar and infrared technology. It was also part of an effort to combat a “deep” fire that Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava described over the weekend as “hampering” search efforts.

Levine Cava said the smoke was the “biggest barrier” for the search-and-rescue mission. She said crews worked nonstop under the rubble to stop it, using infrared red technology, foam, water and other tactics to contain the fire and minimize the smoke, which had spread through the pile.

The fire was eventually extinguished — “one less thing the men and women in the pile have to worry about now,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

Listen to today's top stories from the Miami Herald:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Alexa | Google Assistant | More options

Structural problems

As the grim search for survivors and the recovery of bodies continued, heightened attention turned to newly uncovered information about the structural problems in certain areas of the condo tower at 8777 Collins Ave.

An engineer’s 2018 report flagged “major structural damage” in the pool deck, entrance ramp and garage areas of the Champlain Towers South, yet the chief building official for the town of Surfside told residents the condo building was “in very good shape,” according to minutes from a November 2018 board meeting obtained by the Miami Herald.

Ross Prieto, who left the post last year, had reviewed the engineer’s report, the minutes say. Records show condo board member Mara Chouela forwarded a copy to him two days earlier.

An email posted on the town’s website showed that Chouela sent Prieto two reports: the “structural field survey report” by engineer Frank Morabito of Morabito Consultants detailing the building’s structural deficiencies, and a mechanical and electrical engineering report by Thomas E. Henz. P.E.

More recently, a commercial pool contractor who visited the condo building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the structure unexpectedly collapsed, said he discovered water and related damage throughout basement-level garage.

“There was standing water all over the parking garage,” the contractor, who asked not to be named, told the Miami Herald. He noted cracking concrete and severely corroded rebar in the pool equipment room.

He also took photos, which he shared with the Herald.

The contractor visited the condo building last week to put together a bid for a cosmetic restoration of the pool as well as to price out new pool equipment — a small piece of the multimillion-dollar restoration project that just was getting underway at the 40-year-old building.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Priest reflects on the 20-25 parishioners missing in Surfside, Fla., condominium collapse

    Father Juan Sosa is the pastor of Miami Beach’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and an estimated 20 to 25 of his parishioners still remain unaccounted for following the Thursday morning collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in nearby Surfside, Fla.

  • Dogs search for survivors at Florida condo collapse

    Over the weekend, the Florida Task Force, a team of urban search and rescue specialists, used a rescue dog named Phorce in the hope he could sniff our survivors.Phorce was part of a four dog team from Task Force 3 deployed to Surfside over the weekend to help with recovery efforts.Authorities continued to leave open the possibility that survivors might yet be found in the pile of debris left after nearly half of the 12-floor, 156-unit apartment tower abruptly caved in on itself early Thursday morning (June 24) as residents slept.But no one has been extricated alive from the ruins of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South condo, in Surfside, Florida, adjacent to Miami Beach, since the early hours of the disaster on Thursday.City officials announced that two more bodies were recovered on Monday (June 28), bringing the confirmed death toll to 11, while 150 people remained unaccounted for.Given those numbers, the tragedy may end up ranking as the greatest loss of life from an unintentional structural failure in U.S. history.

  • UPDATE: 11 dead, dozens still missing after a 12-story Florida condo collapsed

    Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed on Thursday, killing at least 11 people.

  • 'Frantic search to seek hope': Surfside rescuers tunnel through wreckage to find survivors; death toll rises to 10

    SURFSIDE, Fla. – Four days after the deadly Surfside condo building collapse near Miami, rescue workers on Monday dug through debris as South Florida and clung to hope of finding some survivors out of the 151 people still missing. “The search and rescue operation continues,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters late Monday morning, announcing the recovery of a 10th victim. ...

  • Death toll From Florida condo collapse reaches 11 with 150 still missing

    The search for survivors among the rubble of a Surfside, Florida, condo entered a sixth day Tuesday, with 11 bodies recovered from the partial collapse of the 12-story building and 150 people still unaccounted for.The latest: Rescue specialists from Israel and Mexico joined American crews in the search for life using "cranes, dogs and infrared scanners," but hope was beginning to diminish Reuters notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Residents of Surfside property were warned in April that block was in urgent need of repair

    Damage to Chaplain Towers had ‘gotten significantly worse over the years’

  • Eleventh victim found in Florida building collapse

    An eleventh victim has been uncovered from the rubble of the catastrophic condo collapse near Miami.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday first responders were working around the clock, as rescue efforts enter their fifth day."So in total, the number of people accounted for now stands at 136. With 150 unaccounted. The number of confirmed deaths is 11."The Champlain Towers South building in the town of Surfside partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday as residents slept.Rescue teams have used cranes, dogs and infrared scanners to search for survivors, but efforts have been hampered by pouring rain.What caused nearly half the 40-year-old, 12-story, 156-unit building to cave in has yet to be determined, leaving nearby residents concerned about the safety of their own homes."There's going to have to be an in-depth analysis of the collapse because it's serious. We're scared that if this happened nearby it might happen to us next. They're going to have to check all the buildings."In 2018 an engineering firm retained by the building found serious concrete deterioration in the underground parking garage, and major structural damage in the concrete slab beneath the pool deck.The engineer reported the deterioration would "expand exponentially" if it was not repaired in the near future.But just a month later an inspector who reviewed the report told residents the tower was safe.Reuters was unable to reach the inspector, who is no longer employed by Surfside, for comment.

  • Mexico sends letter to U.S. to start remediation in disputed GM vote

    Mexico has sent the United States a letter that formally kicks off a joint negotiation to resolve a U.S. complaint over a disputed contract vote at a General Motors Co factory, Mexican officials said on Monday. Workers had voted in April on whether to keep their current contract, however, halfway through Mexican officials detected "serious irregularities", including destroyed ballots and scrapped the vote. The findings prompted the United States to ask Mexico to review the case for possible rights violations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

  • With hopes fading, search for survivors of Florida collapse enters sixth day

    Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day on Tuesday at the site of a partly collapsed Florida condominium complex where at least 11 people were killed and another 150 were missing and feared dead. Families of the 150 still missing were "coping with the news that they might not have loved ones come out alive and still hoping that they will," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine told reporters on Monday evening. Officials said late on Monday that teams picking through broken concrete, twisted metal and dust from pulverized building materials were still treating the round-the-clock operation - which has employed dog teams, cranes and infrared scanners - as a search-and-rescue effort.

  • A fuel truck on its side has closed lanes in both directions on I-95 in Broward County

    A vehicle lost control and crashed into a fuel tanker early Monday, causing it to roll over and spill about 9,000 gallons of fuel in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Broward County, troopers said.

  • It’s a dry heat in Boise, right? Here’s how humidity affects you in extreme weather

    When “we’re getting into extreme heat, like we are now, even dry heat is not going to protect you.”

  • Surfside official was sent disturbing report. He told board condo was ‘in good shape’

    A month after an engineer’s report flagged “major structural damage” at Champlain Towers South, the chief building official for the town of Surfside told residents the condominium was “in very good shape,” according to minutes from a November 2018 board meeting obtained by the Miami Herald.

  • Death toll climbs to 9 in building collapse as rescuers work around the clock

    The Miami-Dade fire chief said rescuers have found voids in the rubble where people could still be alive.

  • Man cut off power before shooting ex-wife 4 times, deputies say

    Deputies say the man used the box on the side of the house to cut off all power before breaking into a window and shooting the woman four times.

  • Rarely heard sonic booms expected Tuesday as SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket

    Though loud enough to rattle windows and startle spectators, studies by NASA and others have shown sonic booms are not dangerous.

  • Former fire chief discusses Florida rescue effort

    The Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue Department is methodically searching the rubble of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida. The search continued for the 5th day amid anguished pleas from family members with missing loved ones. (June 28)

  • "We responded immediately": Miami mayor on rescue efforts in Florida building collapse

    Rescue teams are still searching around the clock for people trapped in the rubble of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida. The cause of the tragedy is still unclear. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest on the situation and how local officials are responding.

  • First lady Jill Biden featured on Vogue's August cover

    Jill Biden gives the magazine insight into her life in the White House, including how it's affecting her marriage and how she juggles it all while she continues to teach.

  • The Surfside building collapse and what we know about the climate risks Miami faces

    In addition to worsening climate events like flooding, and hurricanes, Miami faces threats to its very foundations. The bedrock under southern Florida is limestone, a porous rock that that water can seep through.

  • Cycling-Tour riders halt race briefly to protest for safer conditions

    The Tour de France riders put their collective foot down one kilometre into the fourth stage on Tuesday - literally - bringing the race to a halt for about a minute in a silent protest for safer racing conditions after numerous crashes. They then rode the next 10 kilometres at a snail's pace.