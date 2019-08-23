Does Synergy Group Holdings International (HKG:1539) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Synergy Group Holdings International Limited (HKG:1539) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Synergy Group Holdings International Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Synergy Group Holdings International had HK$254.3m of debt in March 2019, down from HK$286.0m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of HK$45.3m, its net debt is less, at about HK$209.0m.

How Healthy Is Synergy Group Holdings International's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Synergy Group Holdings International had liabilities of HK$281.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$65.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$45.3m in cash and HK$367.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast HK$66.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Synergy Group Holdings International is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Synergy Group Holdings International's debt is 3.5 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 2.8 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Even worse, Synergy Group Holdings International saw its EBITDA tank 56% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Synergy Group Holdings International will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.