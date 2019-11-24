Does SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio?

Could SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a 1.2% yield and a five-year payment history, investors probably think SYNNEX looks like a reliable dividend stock. A low yield is generally a turn-off, but if the prospects for earnings growth were strong, investors might be pleasantly surprised by the long-term results. Remember though, due to the recent spike in its share price, SYNNEX's yield will look lower, even though the market may now be factoring in an improvement in its long-term prospects. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying SYNNEX for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

NYSE:SNX Historical Dividend Yield, November 24th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. SYNNEX paid out 17% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Given the low payout ratio, it is hard to envision the dividend coming under threat, barring a catastrophe.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. SYNNEX paid out a conservative 38% of its free cash flow as dividends last year. It's positive to see that SYNNEX's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Is SYNNEX's Balance Sheet Risky?

As SYNNEX has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). SYNNEX has net debt of 2.60 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. SYNNEX has EBIT of 5.60 times its interest expense, which we think is adequate.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of SYNNEX's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the data, we can see that SYNNEX has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was US$0.50 in 2014, compared to US$1.50 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 25% per year over this time.