What Does Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Share Price Indicate?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Synopsys’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Synopsys?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 36.24%, trading at US$89.98 compared to my intrinsic value of $66.05. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Synopsys’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Synopsys look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Synopsys’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SNPS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SNPS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SNPS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SNPS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Synopsys. You can find everything you need to know about Synopsys in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Synopsys, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

