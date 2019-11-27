Does Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Synthomer plc's (LON:SYNT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Synthomer has a P/E ratio of 13.78, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £13.78 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Synthomer:

P/E of 13.78 = £3.02 ÷ £0.22 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Synthomer's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.3) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Synthomer's P/E.

Synthomer's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Synthomer, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Synthomer shrunk earnings per share by 27% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 10%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.8% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Synthomer's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 18% of Synthomer's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Verdict On Synthomer's P/E Ratio

Synthomer trades on a P/E ratio of 13.8, which is below the GB market average of 17.1. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment.

