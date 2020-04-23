How Does Synthomer's (LON:SYNT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Synthomer (LON:SYNT) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 25% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 37% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Synthomer Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Synthomer's P/E of 12.01 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Synthomer has a lower P/E than the average (18.2) in the chemicals industry classification.

Synthomer's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Synthomer saw earnings per share decrease by 27% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Synthomer's Balance Sheet

Since Synthomer holds net cash of UK£6.4m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Synthomer's P/E Ratio

Synthomer's P/E is 12.0 which is below average (13.2) in the GB market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Synthomer over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.2 back then to 12.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.