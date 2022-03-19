What Does System1 Group PLC's (LON:SYS1) Share Price Indicate?

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine System1 Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is System1 Group worth?

Great news for investors – System1 Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £3.90, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, System1 Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from System1 Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 4.2% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for System1 Group.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SYS1 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYS1 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SYS1. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for System1 Group you should be mindful of and 1 of these is potentially serious.

