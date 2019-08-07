Does Talon Petroleum Limited (ASX:TPD) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?

If you own shares in Talon Petroleum Limited (ASX:TPD) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does TPD's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.75, we can surmise that the Talon Petroleum share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Talon Petroleum shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Talon Petroleum's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does TPD's size influence the expected beta?

Talon Petroleum is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of AU$3.6m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Talon Petroleum tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether TPD is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Talon Petroleum’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

