What does the Tampa Bay area look like as floods rush in from Idalia? Take a look

Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read
Max Sparra /Tampa Bay Times

Much of the Tampa Bay area remains under a hurricane warning and storm surge warning Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida.

As the storm brushed past the region, its winds shifted and began pushing water into coastal areas. Flooding was happening in Pinellas coastal communities such as Madeira Beach, Treasure Island and Gulfport.

Weather conditions also prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close the Sunshine Skyway bridge to all traffic as well as the northbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee and Hernando counties remained under mandatory evacuation orders for some areas and voluntary evacuations for other zones.

Here’s a look at the flooding in the Tampa Bay area: