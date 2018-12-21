What Does Tapestry, Inc.’s (NYSE:TPR) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Tapestry, Inc.’s (NYSE:TPR) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Tapestry has a P/E ratio of 17.83, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying $17.83 for every $1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tapestry:

P/E of 17.83 = $33.41 ÷ $1.87 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Tapestry earnings growth of 15% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 1.3%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 18% per year over the last five years.

How Does Tapestry’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Tapestry has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the luxury industry average (17.3).

NYSE:TPR PE PEG Gauge December 21st 18 More

Tapestry’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Tapestry actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Tapestry’s Balance Sheet

Tapestry’s net debt is 5.5% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Tapestry’s P/E Ratio

Tapestry’s P/E is 17.8 which is above average (16.1) in the US market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.