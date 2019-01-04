Does Tasty plc’s (LON:TAST) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Jonny Plant became the CEO of Tasty plc (LON:TAST) in 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Tasty

How Does Jonny Plant’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Tasty plc is worth UK£6.6m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£120k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). Notably, the salary of UK£120k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£158m, and the median CEO compensation was UK£247k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Tasty, below.

AIM:TAST CEO Compensation January 4th 19 More

Is Tasty plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Tasty plc has shrunk earnings per share by 105% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.1%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn’t enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tasty plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 94% over three years, some Tasty plc shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

It looks like Tasty plc pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Jonny Plant is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Tasty (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



