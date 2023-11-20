Does a Taylor Swift cruise from Miami have a connection to Taylor Swift? We have answers

The much-hyped Taylor Swift-themed cruise set to depart from PortMiami next year is not really a Taylor Swift-themed cruise — it’s merely a block of rooms reserved by three travel organizers for a group of fans they select.

Following an avalanche of media attention last week, one of the three took to Facebook Sunday to clarify some important details about the trip planned onboard the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas next October. Swift performed on the ship in 2011.

“The entire sailing is not a themed cruise,” wrote Shelby Reyes, one of the three organizers.

“We are promoting a private group that we blocked on this particular sailing,” she wrote. “We have a capacity of rooms we are allotted and a capacity on our events.”

Reyes and the other two organizers, Jessica Malerman and Nicole Rivera, are indeed travel advisors. Each is employed by the agency Marvelous Mouse Travels.

But it appears this is their own initiative. When a Miami Herald reporter contacted a different travel agent at Marvelous Mouse Travels, he was informed the trip can only be booked directly through the three women, on their website.

“We’d hate to have someone book on their own and not be able to join the fun,” wrote Reyes on Facebook.

“The events are private events for our group, and we need to keep it at a certain size to accommodate for event space and crew onboard,” she added. “I understand how disappointing this may be.”

The Swiftie cruise already appears sold out or close to sold out as organizers have started a wait list.

That is even as they have made clear this outing is not endorsed or affiliated with TASRM or Taylor Swift. Nor will the pop star be on board or performing.

But it is a reminder of the number of people looking to capitalize on Swift’s popularity.

The four-night Bahamian cruise sets sail from Miami on Oct. 21, 2024. That is the day after Swift’s last scheduled show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“We are finalizing the last rooms being booked,” wrote Reyes.

People have 24 hours to place a deposit.

She added, “We are already looking into adding more group sailings/dates.”

Swift is currently in Rio de Janeiro, where excessive heat forced the postponement of one show.