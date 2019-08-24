Does TClarke plc's (LON:CTO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how TClarke plc's (LON:CTO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, TClarke's P/E ratio is 7.23. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £7.23 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TClarke:

P/E of 7.23 = £1.13 ÷ £0.16 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does TClarke Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that TClarke has a lower P/E than the average (8.3) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

TClarke's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with TClarke, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

TClarke shrunk earnings per share by 11% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 61%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does TClarke's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since TClarke holds net cash of UK£3.6m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On TClarke's P/E Ratio

TClarke trades on a P/E ratio of 7.2, which is below the GB market average of 15.8. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.