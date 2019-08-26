Does TD Power Systems (NSE:TDPOWERSYS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies TD Power Systems Limited (NSE:TDPOWERSYS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for TD Power Systems

How Much Debt Does TD Power Systems Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TD Power Systems had debt of ₹613.9m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹686.0m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₹1.10b in cash, so it actually has ₹490.5m net cash.

NSEI:TDPOWERSYS Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Healthy Is TD Power Systems's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, TD Power Systems had liabilities of ₹3.20b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹126.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹1.10b and ₹2.56b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast ₹342.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that TD Power Systems could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, TD Power Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, TD Power Systems turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of ₹81m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is TD Power Systems's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. TD Power Systems may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, TD Power Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that TD Power Systems has net cash of ₹491m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of ₹353m, being 437% of its EBIT. So is TD Power Systems's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in TD Power Systems would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.