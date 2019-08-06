Does technotrans (FRA:TTR1) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that technotrans SE (FRA:TTR1) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is technotrans's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 technotrans had €35.2m of debt, an increase on €22.7m, over one year. However, it also had €15.9m in cash, and so its net debt is €19.3m.

DB:TTR1 Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

A Look At technotrans's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, technotrans had liabilities of €13.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €56.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €15.9m as well as receivables valued at €27.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €25.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given technotrans has a market capitalization of €134.0m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

technotrans has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.94. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 31.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the bad news is that technotrans has seen its EBIT plunge 14% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if technotrans can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, technotrans reported free cash flow worth 16% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.