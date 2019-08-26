Does Tekcapital plc's (LON:TEK) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Tekcapital plc's (LON:TEK) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Tekcapital has a price to earnings ratio of 0.49, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 202%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tekcapital:

P/E of 0.49 = $0.088 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.18 (Based on the year to May 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Tekcapital's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.6) for companies in the professional services industry is higher than Tekcapital's P/E.

AIM:TEK Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 26th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Tekcapital shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Tekcapital, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Tekcapital grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 182% gain was both fast and well deserved.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Tekcapital's Balance Sheet

Tekcapital has net cash of US$493k. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Tekcapital's P/E Ratio

Tekcapital's P/E is 0.5 which is below average (15.8) in the GB market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.