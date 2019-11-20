Does Telechoice International Limited (SGX:T41) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll look at Telechoice International Limited (SGX:T41) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Telechoice International:

0.11 = S$8.6m ÷ (S$164m - S$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Telechoice International has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Telechoice International Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Telechoice International's ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Electronic industry. Regardless of where Telechoice International sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Telechoice International's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:T41 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 20th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Telechoice International? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Telechoice International's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Telechoice International has total assets of S$164m and current liabilities of S$87m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 53% of its total assets. Telechoice International has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

The Bottom Line On Telechoice International's ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. There might be better investments than Telechoice International out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.