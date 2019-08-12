Does TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use TerraVest Industries Inc.'s (TSE:TVK) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, TerraVest Industries has a P/E ratio of 10.39. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CA$10.39 for every CA$1 in trailing yearly profits.

Check out our latest analysis for TerraVest Industries

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TerraVest Industries:

P/E of 10.39 = CA$13 ÷ CA$1.25 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does TerraVest Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see TerraVest Industries has a lower P/E than the average (16.6) in the energy services industry classification.

TSX:TVK Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 12th 2019 More

TerraVest Industries's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with TerraVest Industries, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

TerraVest Industries's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 94% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 25% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting TerraVest Industries's P/E?

TerraVest Industries's net debt equates to 49% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On TerraVest Industries's P/E Ratio

TerraVest Industries's P/E is 10.4 which is below average (14) in the CA market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.