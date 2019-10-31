Does Thejo Engineering Limited's (NSE:THEJO) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Thejo Engineering Limited's (NSE:THEJO) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Thejo Engineering has a P/E ratio of 12.99. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹12.99 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Thejo Engineering:

P/E of 12.99 = ₹505.00 ÷ ₹38.89 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Thejo Engineering Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Thejo Engineering has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the machinery industry, which is 13.1.

That indicates that the market expects Thejo Engineering will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Thejo Engineering grew EPS by 21% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 34% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Thejo Engineering's P/E?

Thejo Engineering has net debt worth just 9.2% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Thejo Engineering's P/E Ratio

Thejo Engineering has a P/E of 13.0. That's around the same as the average in the IN market, which is 13.2. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained.