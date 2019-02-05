What Does Tianneng Power International Limited’s (HKG:819) Share Price Indicate?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Tianneng Power International Limited (HKG:819), which is in the auto components business, and is based in China, led the SEHK gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tianneng Power International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Tianneng Power International worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Tianneng Power International’s ratio of 5.95x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.49x, which means if you buy Tianneng Power International today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Tianneng Power International should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. In addition to this, it seems like Tianneng Power International’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Tianneng Power International generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Tianneng Power International, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 819’s growth outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 819? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 819, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Tianneng Power International. You can find everything you need to know about Tianneng Power International in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Tianneng Power International, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

