How Does Tianneng Power International's (HKG:819) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Tianneng Power International (HKG:819) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 64% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 5.7% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Tianneng Power International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Tianneng Power International's P/E of 4.74 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.0) for companies in the auto components industry is higher than Tianneng Power International's P/E.

Tianneng Power International's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Tianneng Power International increased earnings per share by a whopping 42% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 25% per year over the last three years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Tianneng Power International's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of CN¥4.3b, Tianneng Power International has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 52% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Tianneng Power International's P/E Ratio

Tianneng Power International has a P/E of 4.7. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.6. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Tianneng Power International over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 2.9 back then to 4.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.