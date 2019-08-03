Does Time Technoplast Limited's (NSE:TIMETECHNO) 12% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Time Technoplast Limited's (NSE:TIMETECHNO) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

Did TIMETECHNO beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

TIMETECHNO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹2.0b has jumped 12% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 15%, indicating the rate at which TIMETECHNO is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Time Technoplast has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.4% exceeds the IN Packaging industry of 8.3%, indicating Time Technoplast has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Time Technoplast’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 17% to 18%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 86% to 49% over the past 5 years.

Though Time Technoplast's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Time Technoplast has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Time Technoplast to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

