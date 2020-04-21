Does Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.'s (HKG:322) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Assessing Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.'s (SEHK:322) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its food industry peers.

Did 322's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

322's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥3.3b has jumped 35% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 9.0%, indicating the rate at which 322 is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at if it is merely attributable to industry tailwinds, or if Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.5% is below the HK Food industry of 6.0%, indicating Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.9% to 12%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 64% to 54% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

