Does Titan Cement International (ATH:TITC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Titan Cement International S.A. (ATH:TITC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Titan Cement International's Debt?

As you can see below, Titan Cement International had €949.2m of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has €123.8m in cash leading to net debt of about €825.3m.

ATSE:TITC Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

How Strong Is Titan Cement International's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Titan Cement International had liabilities of €465.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €1.05b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €123.8m as well as receivables valued at €248.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €1.14b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €1.53b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Titan Cement International's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Titan Cement International's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.2 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. More concerning, Titan Cement International saw its EBIT drop by 4.6% in the last twelve months. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Titan Cement International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.