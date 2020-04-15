How Does Titan Cement International's (ATH:TITC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Titan Cement International (ATH:TITC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month alone, although it is still down 37% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 36% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Titan Cement International's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Titan Cement International's P/E of 18.72 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Titan Cement International has a higher P/E than the average (10.2) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Titan Cement International shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Titan Cement International saw earnings per share decrease by 3.8% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 26% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Titan Cement International's P/E?

Net debt totals 77% of Titan Cement International's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Titan Cement International's P/E Ratio

Titan Cement International has a P/E of 18.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.2. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Titan Cement International over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.8 back then to 18.7 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.