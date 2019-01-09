How Does Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 2.4%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Titon Holdings should have a place in your portfolio.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Titon Holdings fit our criteria?

Titon Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 25%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 25% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.6%. Furthermore, EPS is forecasted to fall to £0.19 in the upcoming year.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Relative to peers, Titon Holdings has a yield of 2.4%, which is on the low-side for Building stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Titon Holdings ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three key factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for TON’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for TON’s outlook. Valuation: What is TON worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TON is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned.




