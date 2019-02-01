Does tmc Content Group AG (FRA:ERO1) Create Value For Shareholders?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll evaluate tmc Content Group AG (FRA:ERO1) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for tmc Content Group:

0.067 = CHF1.7m ÷ (CHF24m – CHF1.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, tmc Content Group has an ROCE of 6.7%.

Does tmc Content Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see tmc Content Group’s ROCE is around the 6.8% average reported by the Entertainment industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, tmc Content Group’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

tmc Content Group’s current ROCE of 6.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 11% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if tmc Content Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect tmc Content Group’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

tmc Content Group has total liabilities of CHF1.6m and total assets of CHF24m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 6.5% of its total assets. tmc Content Group reports few current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its unremarkable ROCE.

