Does The Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

Anyone researching Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does TNXP's beta value mean to investors?

Given this level of beta, if the future looks like the past, we could therefore consider it likely that the stock price will experience share price volatility that is roughly similar to the overall market. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding fares in that regard, below.

Does TNXP's size influence the expected beta?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of US$13m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Companies this small are usually more volatile than the market, whether or not that volatility is correlated. Therefore, it's a bit surprising to see that this stock has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

Since Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding has a beta close to one, it will probably show a positive return when the market is moving up, based on history. If you're trying to generate better returns than the market, it would be worth thinking about other metrics such as cashflows, dividends and revenue growth might be a more useful guide to the future. In order to fully understand whether TNXP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

