Does Tony Romo think Ezekiel Elliott will succeed as a New England Patriot? Here’s what he said.

When former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made his debut with the New England Patriots on Sunday, former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was in the CBS broadcast booth.

So what does Romo think of Elliott’s future with the Patriots?

“He still has plenty of juice left,” Romo said of Elliott, who spent seven years with the Cowboys before signing with the Patriots in the offseason. “I think you are going to see him have a very productive year.”

Elliott signed with the Patriots in the offseason after the Cowboys declined to offer him a contract for 2023.

His debut in New England didn’t start well.

Although he gained 11 yards on his first run as a Patriot, he fumbled his first pass reception. The Eagles recovered the ball and turned it into a quick touchdown.

Romo and Elliott were Cowboys teammates briefly in 2016. It was Elliott’s rookie season; Romo played just one game in his final season.