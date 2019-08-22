Does Tornos Holding AG’s (VTX:TOHN) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we are going to look at Tornos Holding AG (VTX:TOHN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tornos Holding:

0.16 = CHF19m ÷ (CHF170m - CHF58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Tornos Holding has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Tornos Holding's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Tornos Holding's ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Machinery industry. Regardless of where Tornos Holding sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Tornos Holding reported an ROCE of 16% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That implies the business has been improving. The image below shows how Tornos Holding's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SWX:TOHN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Tornos Holding's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Tornos Holding has total liabilities of CHF58m and total assets of CHF170m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 34% of its total assets. Tornos Holding has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Tornos Holding's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Tornos Holding looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .