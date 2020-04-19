How Does Tourism Holdings's (NZSE:THL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Tourism Holdings (NZSE:THL) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 57% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 66% share price decline, over the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Tourism Holdings

Does Tourism Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.66 that sentiment around Tourism Holdings isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Tourism Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12.5) in the transportation industry classification.

NZSE:THL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Tourism Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Tourism Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Tourism Holdings's earnings per share fell by 60% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 7.4% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.3% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Tourism Holdings's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 89% of Tourism Holdings's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Tourism Holdings's P/E Ratio

Tourism Holdings has a P/E of 7.7. That's below the average in the NZ market, which is 18.0. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Tourism Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.5 back then to 7.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.