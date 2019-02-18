Does TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how TPC Consolidated Limited’s (ASX:TPC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, TPC Consolidated’s P/E ratio is 3.37. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 30%.

View our latest analysis for TPC Consolidated

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TPC Consolidated:

P/E of 3.37 = A$0.95 ÷ A$0.28 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that TPC Consolidated grew EPS by a stonking 281% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 42%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does TPC Consolidated’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.1) for companies in the integrated utilities industry is higher than TPC Consolidated’s P/E.

ASX:TPC PE PEG Gauge February 18th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think TPC Consolidated will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does TPC Consolidated’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

TPC Consolidated’s net debt is 15% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On TPC Consolidated’s P/E Ratio

TPC Consolidated has a P/E of 3.4. That’s below the average in the AU market, which is 15.7. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.