How Does Tractor Supply Company's (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Tractor Supply Company's (NasdaqGS:TSCO) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

Did TSCO beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

TSCO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 28 December 2019) of US$562m has increased by 5.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 7.9%, indicating the rate at which TSCO is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Tractor Supply has invested its equity funds well leading to a 36% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the US Specialty Retail industry of 5.1%, indicating Tractor Supply has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Tractor Supply’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 37% to 18%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 0.1% to 25% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Tractor Supply's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Tractor Supply has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Tractor Supply to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 28 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

