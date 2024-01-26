When does The Traitors Australia start and how can you watch it?

While you wait for fresh episodes of the UK spin-off, fans of The Traitors who simply cannot get enough of the BBC reality series may catch up on a number of international versions of the show.

Since it is a foreign version of the original Dutch TV series De Verraders, which debuted in Holland in 2021 and ran for four seasons in addition to inspiring 17 approved international spin-offs thus far this year, the show is not wholly British.

The original series is not available to stream in the UK, in contrast to the widely watched English language translations.

The Traitors is a psychological reality game show that revolves around manipulation, treachery, suspicion, and strategy for those who are unfamiliar with it. In the event that the Faithful competitors remove every Traitor, they will split the winnings. A traitor will steal the money if they survive.

But when does The Traitors Australia start and how to watch? Here's what you need to know.

When does The Traitors Australia start?

The Traitors Australia begins on BBC Three at 10.50pm on Friday, January 26, right after the UK final of the second series.

When the first series of The Traitors Australia, hosted by Rodger Corser, became available here, it became an enormous hit in the UK.

How to watch it

Starring Aussie actor Corser, The Traitors Australia is streamable on BBC iPlayer and Sky Store in the UK. Twelve episodes make up the first season of the show, which debuted in 2022.

Sadly, the second season, which debuted in August 2023, isn't yet accessible on UK streaming services. Given the nine-month gap between the first season's Australian release and iPlayer's release, it's plausible that the second season will debut there in May 2024.

Are there other versions?

The Traitors US will be hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cummings (centre) (Peacock)

As you might expct, there is also a US version. Actor Alan Cumming is the host, and the show is also currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and the Sky Store. The first season consists of 11 episodes that were broadcast in the US in January 2023.

What other Traitors versions are coming?

The first series of The Traitors New Zealand will be coming to the UK very soon.

It will be fronted by Paul Henry, the Kiwi broadcaster (and not the English actor who played beleaguered woolly-hatted Benny in Crossroads!).

"The Traitors is one of the most thrilling shows around and the BBC will be following up on the latest UK series with more from Australia, New Zealand, and the US, with all of this treachery to be available across 2024 on BBC iPlayer," stated Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and Channels.