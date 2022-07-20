What Does Transcontinental Inc.'s (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Indicate?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$17.45 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$14.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Transcontinental's current trading price of CA$15.70 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Transcontinental’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Transcontinental worth?

Great news for investors – Transcontinental is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.93x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.81x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Transcontinental’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Transcontinental?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Transcontinental's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 41%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TCL.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TCL.A for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TCL.A. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Transcontinental you should be aware of.

