Does TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Have Strong Growth Ahead?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus Composite returned 7.6% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 7.7%, and All Cap Composite returned 7.2% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aircraft components manufacturer. On February 8, 2023, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) stock closed at $754.30 per share. One-month return of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was 10.89%, and its shares gained 16.18% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has a market capitalization of $41.136 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aerospace company making original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts for commercial and military aircraft. Approximately 90% of its net sales are from proprietary parts. TransDigm is the sole source provider for parts representing approximately 80% of its revenues. The company grew its EBITDA just over 20% in fiscal 2022 as air travel recovered from the COVID-19 downturn. We believe that the company will have another strong year in fiscal 2023."

Sergey Kohl / Shutterstock.com

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 63 hedge fund portfolios held TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) at the end of the third quarter, which was 66 in the previous quarter.

We discussed TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in another article and shared Alger Capital's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

