Does TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Have Strong Growth Ahead?

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus Composite returned 7.6% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 7.7%, and All Cap Composite returned 7.2% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aircraft components manufacturer. On February 8, 2023, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) stock closed at $754.30 per share. One-month return of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was 10.89%, and its shares gained 16.18% of their value over the last 52 weeks. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has a market capitalization of $41.136 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is an aerospace company making original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts for commercial and military aircraft. Approximately 90% of its net sales are from proprietary parts. TransDigm is the sole source provider for parts representing approximately 80% of its revenues. The company grew its EBITDA just over 20% in fiscal 2022 as air travel recovered from the COVID-19 downturn. We believe that the company will have another strong year in fiscal 2023."

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 63 hedge fund portfolios held TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) at the end of the third quarter, which was 66 in the previous quarter.

