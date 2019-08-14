Does Transport International Holdings (HKG:62) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Transport International Holdings Limited (HKG:62) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Transport International Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Transport International Holdings had HK$2.63b of debt, an increase on HK$2.35b, over one year. However, it does have HK$1.42b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$1.20b.

How Strong Is Transport International Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Transport International Holdings had liabilities of HK$1.18b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$4.03b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$1.42b in cash and HK$381.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$3.41b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Transport International Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$8.96b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Transport International Holdings has net debt of just 0.78 times EBITDA, suggesting it could ramp leverage without breaking a sweat. And remarkably, despite having net debt, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like a hot shot teppanyaki chef handles cooking. It is just as well that Transport International Holdings's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 23% over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Transport International Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.