How does the Treasure Coast rank for vehicle injury accidents, fatalities?

Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties ranked No. 40, 53 and 57, respectively, in a study ranking fatal vehicle accidents in Florida counties.

In the same study, Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties ranked 31st, 36th and 49th, respectively, for vehicle accidents involving injuries.

The study, conducted Orlando attorney Michael T. Gibson, analyzed crash data 2018-2024 from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to determine which county's accidents resulted in the most fatalities and injuries.

“Identifying the counties with the highest rates of fatalities and injuries allows us to see which areas might need additional support in minimizing the rate of crashes involving fatalities and injuries, such as in Glades County," Gibson said in a news release. "It also lets us see where these rates are lowest and the potential lessons that could be learned to make our roads safer, such as in Miami-Dade county.”

The study looked at the total number of vehicle accidents in each county and how many of those resulted in fatalities or injuries.

The study calculated the percentages of car accidents that resulted in fatalities or injuries and ranked each county from highest to lowest based on its percentage.

How did the Treasure Coast rank?

Between 2018 and 2024, there were 13,044 accidents in Indian River County; 17,285 in Martin County; and 31,419 in St. Lucie County.

Here's how many accidents were fatal or caused injuries in each county.

Indian River

Fatalities rank: No. 40

Fatal accidents: 138, or 1.06% fatality rate

Injuries rank: No. 36

Injury resulting in accidents: 5,380, or 41.2% injury rate

Martin

Fatalities rank: No. 53

Fatal accidents: 143, or 0.83% fatality rate

Injuries rank: No. 31

Injury resulting in accidents: 7,352, or 42.5% injury rate

St. Lucie

Fatalities rank: No. 57

Fatal accidents: 238, or 0.76% fatality rate

Injuries rank: No. 49

Injury resulting in accidents: 12,422, or 39.5% injury rate

What Florida county had the most fatal accidents?

There were 2,343,627 traffic accidents in Florida between 2018-2024. Of those, more than 2.3 million, 18,916, were fatal. Overall, Florida had a fatality rate of 0.81%.

The highest fatality rate was in Glades County, with a 3.82% rate — 39 fatal accidents out of 1,021 crashes.

What Florida county had the most accidents with injuries?

There were 2,343,627 accidents between 2018 and 2024. Of those, 967,091 resulted in injuries. Overall, Florida had an injury rate of 41.3%.

The highest injury rate was in Union County, at 54.4% rate of injury accidents. There were 910 crashes in Union County, with 495 resulting in injuries.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429, or follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @gonthescene.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Treasure Coast ranks low for fatal and injury causing crashes