How Does Treatt plc’s (LON:TET) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at Treatt plc’s (LON:TET) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How Well Did TET Perform?

TET’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of UK£9.3m has increased by 8.0% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 23%, indicating the rate at which TET is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s examine what’s occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

LSE:TET Income Statement Export January 24th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Treatt has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.6% exceeds the GB Chemicals industry of 7.5%, indicating Treatt has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Treatt’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 19% to 16%.

Treatt’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Treatt to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

