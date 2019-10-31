Does TRI Pointe Group's (NYSE:TPH) Share Price Gain of 48% Match Its Business Performance?

You can receive the average market return by buying a low-cost index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Notably, the TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) share price has gained 48% in three years, which is better than the average market return. Also positive was the solid 26% share price increase over the last twelve months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, TRI Pointe Group failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 3.4% (annualized).

Companies are not always focussed on EPS growth in the short term, and looking at how the share price has reacted, we don't think EPS is the most important metric for TRI Pointe Group at the moment. Therefore, it makes sense to look into other metrics.

It could be that the revenue growth of 12% per year is viewed as evidence that TRI Pointe Group is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TRI Pointe Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 2.0% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time.

But note: TRI Pointe Group may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

