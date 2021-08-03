Does a Trump endorsement make a difference? Yes, but not the way a candidate hopes it will

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hans J.G. Hassell, Associate Professor of Political Science, Florida State University, Andrew Ballard, Assistant Professor, Government, American University, and Michael Heseltine, PhD. Candidate, Political Science, American University School of Public Affairs
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">Sen. Dean Heller, right, and President Donald Trump, who endorsed him, at a rally on Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Heller lost the reelection.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/president-donald-trump-looks-on-as-u-s-sen-dean-heller-news-photo/1037056040?adppopup=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ethan Miller/Getty Images">Ethan Miller/Getty Images</a></span>
Sen. Dean Heller, right, and President Donald Trump, who endorsed him, at a rally on Sept. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Heller lost the reelection. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump may see himself as a winner, but the candidates he endorses don’t always win. In fact, his endorsement often helps the opponents of his candidates.

That was true in the 2018 midterm elections, and a similar effect could happen in the upcoming 2022 midterms. One early indication: In late July, Republican and Trump endorsee Susan Wright lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey in the special election runoff in Texas’ 6th Congressional District.

The failure of Trump’s endorsement to propel Wright to victory has raised questions among political observers about the sway the former president has in GOP politics. The loss led to Trump’s inner circle casting about for whom to blame.

While some Trump allies were quick to point fingers at internal party divisions and Republican infighting, Trump himself blamed Democratic voters for Susan Wright’s loss.

Trump’s endorsement may have mobilized Democrats and independents, who ultimately voted for Wright’s GOP opponent, Jason Ellzey.

Our work, and the work of other political scientists, suggests that endorsement backlash frequently occurs in contemporary politics. As political scientists, we observed the prolific tweeting of President Trump and wanted to know whether his endorsements of congressional candidates affected their campaigns and the campaigns of their opponents.

We found that during the 2018 midterm elections, President Trump’s endorsements helped Republicans he endorsed raise money, but also helped their Democratic opponents raise money.

Ultimately Trump’s endorsement was more detrimental than helpful. It led to an increased vote share going to the Democratic opponent of the candidate Trump endorsed.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a lectern in front of American flags.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a lectern in front of American flags.

The ‘backlash effect’

Trump endorsed 80 different congressional candidates in the 2018 midterm elections. He tweeted 134 endorsements to 45 congressional candidates and endorsed another 35 congressional candidates at 47 in-person campaign events.

Our research looked at campaign fundraising, turnout and vote share for candidates whom Trump endorsed in the 2018 midterm elections as well as their opponents.

While presidents often campaign for and support candidates for the House and Senate in midterm elections, most of that previous activity occurred in person and at the local level rather than on Twitter or some other national platform. Previous presidents also haven’t been nearly as generous in their endorsements as Trump.

President Barack Obama, for instance, endorsed 16 congressional candidates in 2010 and eight candidates in 2014. All those endorsements were given at local events rather than on social media. While Trump has already endorsed 22 candidates leading up to the 2022 election, President Joe Biden has endorsed only two.

Trump endorsements did affect the races: Our research found that Trump-endorsed candidates raised more money from more donors immediately following the president’s endorsement.

But an endorsement from President Trump also benefited the endorsed candidate’s Democratic opponent. Democrats took advantage of Trump’s unpopularity among Democrats and independents and made sure that those voters also knew about the endorsement. And while endorsed candidates raised more money, their opponents also raised more money from more donors immediately following the president’s endorsement.

Opponents of Trump-endorsed candidates also benefited from increased mobilization at the polls.

A newspaper headline that reads &#39;In a major upset against a candidate backed by Donald Trump, Jake Ellzey wins runoff for Fort Worth-area congressional seat.&#39;
A newspaper headline that reads 'In a major upset against a candidate backed by Donald Trump, Jake Ellzey wins runoff for Fort Worth-area congressional seat.'

Races with a presidential endorsement had higher turnout than comparable races without an endorsement – but that didn’t help the endorsed candidate. Instead, Trump’s 2018 endorsements decreased the endorsed candidate’s vote share by almost 2.5 percentage points compared with candidates in similar districts who did not receive Trump’s endorsement.

Without Trump’s endorsement, Republicans likely would have won control of Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District in 2018 rather than having to wait until 2020 for Republican Michelle Fischbach to defeat incumbent Democrat Collin Peterson. Likewise, without Trump’s endorsement of New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur in 2018, our estimates suggest he would have won reelection by about 1.2 percentage points rather than losing by 1.3 percentage points.

Ultimately, we found that Trump’s endorsements cost Republicans 16 seats – exactly 20% of the 80 candidates he endorsed. That represented 12 in the House of Representatives and four in the Senate.

Not just Trump

Other research has also shown that the engagement of national political figures at the local level appears to mobilize supporters and opponents alike.

Visits from presidential and vice presidential candidates in 2016 increased local donations both to the candidates who were visited and their opponents. Notably, Trump campaign rallies in 2016 increased donations from the local area to Hillary Clinton’s campaign more than to his own.

These findings suggest that high-profile interventions from divisive political figures ultimately may be unhelpful or, worse, damaging in the general election to the endorsed candidates. While such an endorsement does provide some benefits to the endorsed candidate, it also generates a backlash effect that can ultimately benefit an opponent.

Early indications in Trump endorsements for 2022 suggest they may be even more detrimental than in 2018. In addition to the failure of Trump’s endorsement to carry his preferred candidate to office in Texas’s 6th Congressional District recently, opponents have outspent Trump-endorsed candidates this cycle .

Given both parties’ anticipation of a hotly contested election in 2022, with control of both the House and Senate likely to be up for grabs, party leaders and candidates may want to carefully evaluate whether they need or want the help of both President Biden and former President Trump on the campaign trail. These endorsements may ultimately prompt more backlash than support.

[Understand what’s going on in Washington. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Hans J.G. Hassell, Florida State University; Andrew Ballard, American University, and Michael Heseltine, American University School of Public Affairs.

Read more:

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio primaries may signal mood of 2022 midterm race

    A pair of special congressional primaries Tuesday in Ohio could serve as litmus tests for the moods of the Republican and Democratic parties heading into next year's midterm elections. After the stinging defeat of one of his endorsed congressional candidate in Texas last week, former President Donald Trump's sway as a kingmaker among Republicans is being tested in central Ohio's 15th Congressional District.

  • Top Florida RNC official calls the COVID-19 vaccine a 'mark of the beast' and a 'false god,' report says

    "Diabolical Michigan Governor Whiter wants her citizens to get the Mark of the Beast to participate in society," Peter Feaman wrote on his blog.

  • No one has ever gone up to Trump and just told him he lost the election, author Michael Wolff says in The 600-Word Interview

    Michael Wolff's latest book on Donald Trump, "Landslide," details the former president's inability to even hear the fact he lost the election.

  • Infuriated Republican says Texas should close all roads into Mexico to deal with border crisis

    A House Republican from Texas called for the state to consider shutting down ports of entry until the crisis at the Mexican border has been resolved.

  • Donald Trump's political endorsement strength gets a new test Tuesday in Ohio

    Ohio's Mike Carey, a Trump-backed candidate, faces a crowded Republican primary Tuesday, just seven days after another Trump candidate lost in Texas.

  • Lawmaker who ID'd rape accuser may lose committee assignment

    A legislative ethics committee decided Tuesday that an Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported that she was raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state's House of Representatives. The bipartisan committee unanimously approved its recommendation against Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings at the end of a two-day hearing, with members saying she violated basic standards of conduct in targeting the 19-year-old intern. Committee members also said Giddings was evasive and disrespectful to her House colleagues during her testimony on Monday and accused her of lying to the public in an attempt to paint herself as a victim of the ethics investigation.

  • GOP Sen Cassidy Tells Laura Ingraham ‘Fox News Watchers’ Love Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (Video)

    Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy insisted Monday night that “Fox News watchers” are big fans of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, even as actual Fox News host Laura Ingraham told him she wasn’t. Ingraham’s point of contention was that, to her mind, President Joe Biden and his administration “played” Republicans with the bill. She said, “The White House is, as I said, quite giddy about this. Reuters describes this as a ‘glide path’ to the $3.5 trillion tonight and they write this up, Senator.” Cass

  • Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin

    Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from the trial of Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state murder charges for kneeling on Floyd's neck as the Black man pleaded for air. Attorneys for J. Kueng and Tou Thao said in court filings Tuesday that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin. An attorney for Thomas Lane filed a motion asking to join in his co-defendants' request.

  • White House to Florida, Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday urged Republican leaders in Florida and Texas to follow public health guidelines on the pandemic or "get out of the way" as the United States struggles to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. On a day when the White House announced that the United States had donated more than 110 million vaccine doses to more than 60 countries, it kept its focus largely on the crisis at home - outbreaks in two Republican-led states accounting for a large share of rising COVID-19 cases nationwide. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed strict COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Asian American becomes 4th officer who responded to Capitol riot to die by suicide

    A Washington D.C. Metropolitan police officer (MPD) was found dead of an apparent suicide last week inside his home in Virginia. A pattern emerges: Gunther Hashida, one of the officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, reportedly took his own life last week on Thursday, the Washington Post reported. Kyle DeFreytag, another officer who also responded to the insurrection, died of suicide on July 10, police confirmed Monday.

  • Florida school district reverses mask mandate after DeSantis threatens to cut funding

    Florida's second-largest school district on Monday said it will no longer impose a mask mandate after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) threatened to withhold funding from districts that require face coverings. Driving the news: Broward County Public Schools announced last week that it would require mask use after the CDC issued new guidance recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools this incoming school year, regardless of vaccination status.Stay on

  • Black Man Who Said He Suffered Attempted Lynching in Indiana Last Year Now Facing Charges Related to the Incident

    Many of you might remember from last year the story of Vauhxx Booker, a Black man in Indiana who said he suffered an “attempted lynching” when five white men—two of whom have been charged with multiple felonies—accused him of trespassing on land he said he didn’t know they owned.

  • Trump spy chief calls for China to be stripped of 2022 Olympics

    John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, has called for China to be stripped of the 2022 Winter Olympics, citing its crimes against humanity against Uyghur Muslims and its stonewalling of an investigation into COVID-19's origins.

  • House committee investigating Capitol insurrection has a lot of power, but it's unclear it can force Trump to testify

    (L-R) Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) during a meeting on July 27, 2021, of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty ImagesIn the intensely partisan atmosphere surrounding the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, will the committee be able to get the information it needs? The American people, said Republican House member Liz Cheney, “deserve the fu

  • Newsom California Recall Vote Locked In A Virtual Dead Heat, According To New Poll; Governor In Trouble With Latino Voters

    A new statewide poll of 1,000 registered voters shows a virtual dead heat between Californians who want to see Governor Gavin Newsom recalled and those who don’t. The Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll, conducted July 30-August 1, 2021, found 46% of respondents in favor of recalling Newsom and 48% of voters against his recall. Those […]

  • Jim Renacci's weak fundraising sparks doubts about ability to oust Mike DeWine in Ohio

    Jim Renacci raised a paltry $22,000 during the first three weeks of his gubernatorial campaign, leading Ohio Republicans to question his chances of ousting Gov. Mike DeWine in next April’s GOP primary.

  • White House message for DeSantis on COVID mask opposition: ‘Get out of the way’

    The White House delivered a stern message on Tuesday to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Republican’s opposition to mask mandates: “Get out of the way.”

  • I Was the Architect of Operation Warp Speed. I Have a Message for All Americans.

    I OVERSAW THE VACCINES. THEY ARE SAFE, AND THEY WORK. Among the many debatable issues around Covid-19 is one unassailable fact: The coronavirus is nonpartisan. It makes no judgment about one’s political leanings. The vaccines that were developed to fight this virus have no political bias, either. And yet the reluctance and even refusal of many Americans — including many of my fellow conservatives and Republicans — to get a Covid-19 vaccine is a frustrating irony for those of us who worked to exp

  • New charge against Georgia sheriff added in new indictment

    An Atlanta-area sheriff is facing an additional charge in a federal prosecution accusing him of violating the civil rights of people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be strapped into a restraint chair without justification and as punishment. A federal grand jury in April indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, finding that he had violated the civil rights of four people at the jail. The indictment says the men suffered pain and bodily injury when they were held for hours in a restraint chair even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat.

  • Trump 2024 could be American democracy's zero hour

    Get ready for a full-blown legitimacy crisis