Does Trump have a strong ground game? Does he need one to win NH primary?

ATKINSON — Large crowds were both inside and outside Atkinson Country Club at Donald Trump’s first campaign event in the week leading up to New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary on Tuesday, Jan. 23. It was the same for Trump's visit to Portsmouth Wednesday night. The events were typical of Trump’s campaign, which has seen large attendance at rallies, but few other visible campaign efforts.

While other candidates have been meeting voters in smaller venues, sending mail and going door to door, Trump’s campaign has been seemingly out of public view — yet he has been consistently leading the polls.

How has Trump’s campaign been functioning in New Hampshire?

Supporters cheer as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

“I think this is a repeat of his 2016 strategy,” said Ryan Terrell, a state Board of Education member from Nashua and New Hampshire Republican Party vice chair. “The large rally format was the way that he really mobilized a lot of people to first hear his message and get a bunch of Trump supporters in one room at once.”

Trump's campaign has a New Hampshire office in Manchester, and Terrell said they have people knocking on doors to support the former president. While Trump is no longer on X/Twitter, his national campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt of New Hampshire, amplifies his message on the platform.

Terrell hasn’t seen any mailers, or letters, postcards, or other form of mail promoting Trump, but he doesn’t think the former president needs them.

“Some of the other candidates are still trying to gain momentum with the primary voter,” he said. “To my last knowledge, I don’t think that Trump has nearly reached some of the campaign spin dollars in this primary cycle as some of the other candidates, simply because of how much ... name ID he has.”

Instead of typical ground game tactics, Trump’s team seems to rely on a data tactic where volunteers collect attendees' phone numbers at rallies so they can send follow-up calls and texts of encouragement to turn out to vote. In Iowa, this strategy may have been part of the reason he swept all but one of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Does Trump need a typical ground game?

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Eight years ago, pundits speculated that the lack of a ground game — phone calls, knocking on doors, mailers — was a sign the Trump campaign wasn’t ready. But it didn’t matter then: Trump won the 2016 New Hampshire primary with 35.3% of the vote over John Kasich’s 15.8%.

And Terrell doesn’t think it matters now.

“I think that with President Trump .... somebody who within Republican primary voters has always had a strong poll number ... to a lot of Republicans, he was the candidate from the minute that he put his name in the ring,” Terrell said.

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu, however, thinks all candidates who want to win need to do it the “old-fashioned way.”

“I think the Trump campaign is beginning to feel that way, and I think you’re going to see more events than they anticipated they were going to have to do,” he said at a recent secretary of state event. “You got to put the work in, and New Hampshire voters expect you to show up.”

How has Trump been reaching NH voters?

Trump supporters at his rally in Atkinson said Trump reaches them in a variety of ways. Julie Dominigo, a stay-at-home mom from Salem, says that they get a lot of door-to-door solicitors campaigning for Trump. She also makes sure to have a Trump sign in their front yard so that everyone can see it.

Social media is another big factor.

“I follow Truth Social and I have his Instagram and I go on Facebook,” said Sandra Nicole, 63, from Manchester.

Dominigo, 51, said following Trump on social media has “helped us through this tough time.”

More important than a ground game for Trump voters, though, might be the community he has helped them create.

"We kind of have our little groups that help us get through," said Dominigo. "Talking to our fellow Trump lovers and patriots and people that are willing to die for our country and people that have fought in Vietnam and such, we bond with them."

“It’s almost like a clique. When you’re in school, you’ve got the people you like to hang with. Well, that’s how we feel with Trump,” said Kathy McCann, a 53-year-old Republican from Manchester. “And now we’re all together.”

