What Does Trustmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TRMK) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Trustmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TRMK) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Trustmark’s P/E ratio is 15.49. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.5%.

See our latest analysis for Trustmark

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Trustmark:

P/E of 15.49 = $29.43 ÷ $1.9 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Trustmark increased earnings per share by 8.3% last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 2.8% per year over the last three years. But earnings per share are down 1.0% per year over the last five years.

How Does Trustmark’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.5) for companies in the banks industry is roughly the same as Trustmark’s P/E.

NasdaqGS:TRMK PE PEG Gauge January 6th 19 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Trustmark shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Trustmark actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Trustmark’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Trustmark has net debt worth 16% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Trustmark’s P/E Ratio

Trustmark’s P/E is 15.5 which is about average (16.4) in the US market. With modest debt and some recent earnings growth, it seems likely the market expects a steady performance going forward.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.