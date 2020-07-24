Does Tucker Carlson hate America?

In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York: AP Photo / Richard Drew

Tucker Carlson is only capable of two facial expressions. One is a deeply furrowed brow that narrows his eyes to a point at which they almost disappear, not dissimilar to the face a child makes when they are hangry, or lost, or both. He uses this expression when he is describing the point of view of someone with whom he disagrees. The other is a wide-eyed look of pleading which sends his eyebrows rising at least an inch in the other direction. It is an expression meant to portray logic and reason, of why-do-you-hate-America indignity. He uses it chiefly when describing his own views and solutions to the problems facing the country.

All of this is to say that if eyes are windows to the soul, Carlson’s spirit is black and white. He is a binary man whose whole career has been defined by his opposition to, and his apparent hatred of, other people and ideas. And at a time when America is more polarised than ever, he is having a moment.

Tucker Carlson Tonight, his daily show on Fox News, became the highest-rated program in all of cable news for the last quarter, with an average audience of 4.3 million viewers. His voice bounces off the walls in the White House residence each evening, where the president is an avid watcher. Republican strategists have encouraged him to mount his own run for the most powerful office in the world.

The upcoming election has a real possibility of making Trump a one-term president, and conservatives are already looking for a vessel to keep Trumpism alive. Could Tucker Carlson, a man whose fortunes have risen in tandem with Trump’s, outlast him?

*****

Carlson’s breakout television role was not so different to what he does today. In the early 2000s, he played the voice of the Right on CNN’s Crossfire, a show that pitched liberals against conservatives in gladiatorial nightly debates. The format first aired in the 1980s and revived when Carlson was brought in to do battle with alternating hosts on the left, Paul Begala and James Carville.

The show was emblematic of the growing trend in cable news at the time to chase ratings by setting up fights between their guests — it was Punch and Judy punditry. It worked for a while, but viewers soon grew tired of it. The issue came to a head in an infamous appearance on the show in October 2015 by Jon Stewart, who took Begala and Carlson to task for their performative and partisan on-air fights, accusing them of “hurting America”.

“You’re doing theatre, when you should be doing debate,” he told them, to applause from Crossfire’s own audience. “Here is what I wanted to tell you guys: Stop. You have a responsibility to the public discourse, and you fail miserably.”

That show was seen as a turning point. When it was cancelled three months later, Jonathan Klein, the then president of CNN, said that he sympathised with Stewart’s arguments.

Carlson was 35 years old when the show was canned. The Stewart dressing down was described by one YouTube commenter as Carlson’s “villain origin story”, perhaps in recognition of the transformation he undertook over the next few years.

Following a three-year stint at MSNBC, during which his show was plagued by low ratings, Carlson co-founded the Daily Caller, a news website pitched as “the conservative answer to Huffington Post".

It was during his time as editor-in-chief of the Daily Caller that Carlson began to draw accusations of having sympathy for nationalist and white supremacist ideas. It would become a common theme in his career from here on out: Carlson would always deny harbouring these views himself, but would continually find himself in the company of people who did.

His association with the nationalist fringe became more pronounced with Donald Trump’s ascendancy to the presidency. In 2017, the Southern Poverty Law Centre — a non-profit that monitors the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists — wrote that the Daily Caller “has a white nationalist problem”.

“Throughout the 2016 election and since, the Daily Caller has not only published the work of white nationalists, but some of its writers have routinely whitewashed the Alt-Right, while one editor there is an associate of key Alt-Right figures,” the report said.

“The Daily Caller’s embrace of white nationalists reflects the resurgence of the nationalist right, ethno and otherwise, represented by President Trump. Trump’s campaign and Electoral College victory electrified the radical right and pulled the Overton Window further in their direction,” it went on.