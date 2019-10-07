What does Turkey's offensive into Syria mean for Isil prisoners?

US forces are withdrawing from northern Syria to allow Turkey's offensive - AP

What will the Turkish offensive look like?

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has proposed a large-scale offensive across 480km of the Turkish-Syrian border to drive back the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey considers a terrorist group, and create a “safe zone” for Syrian refugees.

Many Western officials expect the actual offensive will begin relatively small, and may initially concentrate on a few areas like the town of Tel Abyad.

Turkey has an advanced Nato military armed with modern weapons but is likely to rely on its Syrian rebel proxies for much of the actual ground fighting against the SDF.

What will happen in the “safe zone”?

Turkey hopes to move more than 1 million Syrian refugees into the safe zone once it pushes back the SDF. That would help Mr Erdoğan fulfill domestic political pledges to reduce the number of Syrians in Turkey.

It also has the strategic benefit of creating a buffer zone of Syrian Arabs in between the Kurds of northeast Syria and the Kurds of southeast Turkey.

Turkey says it will provide public services in areas it occupies but many fear that Kurdish populations in Syria will be displaced and the area will be unable to support so many refugees.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed the safe zone at the UN Credit: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg More

What happens to ISIL prisoners in Syria?

Western officials are deeply concerned that the fighting will cause chaos that could allow Isil prisoners to escape. Some of the prisons holding Isil suspects may be seized by advancing Turkish forces but there is little chance of an orderly handover from the Kurds to the Turks who are attacking them.

Other prisons further south will stay in Kurdish hands. However, there may be still be problems there as the SDF is likely to pull its troops away from guard duties to defend their territory.

The White House says Turkey will be responsible for all sil prisoners in the area.

What will the SDF do now?

The SDF has vowed to fight against the Turkish offensive but may decide that some tactical retreats are necessary rather than face a full-on assault.

SDF fighters have proved themselves adept against Isil but they lack the heavy weaponry to confront Turkey’s military power, especially its air force.

Over the longer term, the SDF may decide it has no choice but to align itself more closely with the Assad regime. The two sides have many disagreements but have a shared goal of keeping the Turks out of northeast Syria.

The SDF have vowed to fight the Turkish offensive Credit: Photo by Handout / RONAHI TV / AFP More