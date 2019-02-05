What does TXCOM Société Anonyme’s (EPA:ALTXC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

TXCOM Société Anonyme (EPA:ALTXC) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €7.0m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Communications industry, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into ALTXC here.

How much cash does ALTXC generate through its operations?

ALTXC’s debt levels have fallen from €2.5m to €2.0m over the last 12 months made up of predominantly near term debt. With this debt repayment, ALTXC currently has €6.2m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, ALTXC has produced cash from operations of €2.2m in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 112%, signalling that ALTXC’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In ALTXC’s case, it is able to generate 1.12x cash from its debt capital.

Does ALTXC’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at ALTXC’s €2.3m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €8.7m, with a current ratio of 3.71x. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered by some to be quite high, however this is not necessarily a negative for the company.

ENXTPA:ALTXC Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

Is ALTXC’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 28% of equity, ALTXC may be thought of as appropriately levered. ALTXC is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if ALTXC’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For ALTXC, the ratio of 1665x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as ALTXC’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

ALTXC has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ALTXC’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research TXCOM Société Anonyme to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ALTXC’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ALTXC’s outlook. Valuation: What is ALTXC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALTXC is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



